WIAA Regional Semi-Final Softball Scores

Division 2

Mount Horeb 13 Reedsburg 2

Division 3

Adams-Friendship 10 La Crosse Aquinas 0

Westby 12 Westfield 2

G-E-T 4 Wautoma 0

Ripon 10 Omro 0

Lomira 15 Berlin 0

Division 4

Fennimore 10 Necedah 0

Riverdale 10 Bangor 5

Melrose-Mindoro 3 Cashton 2

Division 5

Hillsboro 19 Seneca 7 (Halle Hora 4×5 4RBI’s for Hillsboro)

De Soto 9 Brookwood 4

Marshfield Columbus Catholic 12 Necedah 0

Royall 15 Wonewoc-Center 0

 

Regular Season Baseball

Markesan 2 Westfield 1

Amherst 5 Wautoma 2

Brookwood 17 La Farge 0

Sauk Prairie 9 Tomah 7

Reedsburg 11 DeForest 2