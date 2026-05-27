Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/26
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Softball Scores
Division 2
Mount Horeb 13 Reedsburg 2
Division 3
Adams-Friendship 10 La Crosse Aquinas 0
Westby 12 Westfield 2
G-E-T 4 Wautoma 0
Ripon 10 Omro 0
Lomira 15 Berlin 0
Division 4
Fennimore 10 Necedah 0
Riverdale 10 Bangor 5
Melrose-Mindoro 3 Cashton 2
Division 5
Hillsboro 19 Seneca 7 (Halle Hora 4×5 4RBI’s for Hillsboro)
De Soto 9 Brookwood 4
Marshfield Columbus Catholic 12 Necedah 0
Royall 15 Wonewoc-Center 0
Regular Season Baseball
Markesan 2 Westfield 1
Amherst 5 Wautoma 2
Brookwood 17 La Farge 0
Sauk Prairie 9 Tomah 7
Reedsburg 11 DeForest 2
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2026 at 12:31 PM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
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