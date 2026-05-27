The Royall Panther Softball team earned their way to a regional championship game making quick work of Wonewoc-Center 15-0 in 3 innings Tuesday evening. The Panthers took advantage of wild pitching and Wonewoc-Center errors in the first couple innings going up 13-0. Bria Gruen walked off the game with a 2 run triple in the third inning to drive in the mercy rule winning runs in the bottom of the third inning. Gruen drove in 4 runs total in the game and Brynn Olson went 2×2 with a pair of RBI’s and was the winning pitcher inside the circle for Royall. Bryn Burns, Eastyn Fry, and Leah Brunkin all had hits for the Wolves in the loss. Royall improves to 19-6 and will host De Soto Thursday evening in a Division 5 Regional Championship game.