With hearts full of both profound sorrow and deep love, we mourn the unexpected passing of David Leslie Drunasky, age 71 of Sun Prairie, WI. David died on Saturday May 16, 2026, as the result of a traffic accident. David was the son of Leslie and Sophie (Nicksic) Drunasky and was born November 30, 1954, in Tomah, WI. David grew up in the New Lisbon area on the family farm and attended the New Lisbon public schools, graduating in 1973. He was an honor student and participated in multiple sports in high school. David entered the United States Army in 1973 and served for three years. After his honorable discharge from the military, he was then employed at Fort McCoy in Sparta, WI for eight years. He then moved to Sun Prairie, WI and was employed for the United State Postal Service at the main post office in Madison until retiring in 2009.

David was a sports fanatic to say the least, spending much of his spare time following and watching his beloved Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Bucks. One of his favorite pastimes was bantering with his cousins and friends about sports and current events. He also enjoyed watching his many nieces and nephews play youth and high school sports. David enjoyed watching the old TV shows from the 60’s and 70’s and going for rides on his motorcycle which he owned for many years.

He is survived by siblings Brian (Deb) Drunasky of Middleton WI, Patti (Ken) Murphy of Marietta GA, Mary (Kelly) Bauer of Wisconsin Dells WI and Jane Olson (Jamie Schwab) of Mauston WI. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Joshua Olson, Ken (Alison) Elliott, Justin (Christina) Olson, Heather (Michael) Waldera, Michael (Kendall) Drunasky, Kevin (Kristin) Drunasky, Nathan (Lindsay) Drunasky and Caitlin Murphy, 9 great nieces and nephews, and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, great nephew Jacob Bauer, many aunts and uncles, and cousins Chuck Nicksic, Sam Nicksic and Steve Humphrey.

A Celebration of David’s Life will be held at the New Lisbon Community Center/American Legion at 110 Welch Prairie Rd in New Lisbon, WI on Sunday May 31, 2026, starting at 2PM. This will be followed by a graveside service with military honors at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery at 4:30PM. Following the inurnment the family invites you to a reception at the Community Center/American Legion for food, refreshments and fellowship. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements and service. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the New Lisbon American Legion. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the individuals who offered comfort to David at the scene of the accident.