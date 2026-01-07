The Royall Panthers girls basketball used strong defense to get by Brookwood 41-28 Tuesday night. Brookwood got off to an 8-2 lead but Royall answered with a 20-2 run to seize control of the game. Bria Gruen led the Panthers with 15points while Kayla Rick added 8. Ruby Muehlenkamp led Brookwood with 15points. The win improves Royall to 10-1 on their season and 4-1 in the Scenic Bluffs. Brookwood falls to 8-5 and 3-2 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall will travel to Cashton Friday night while Brookwood will take on conference leading Bangor.