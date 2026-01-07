Tuesday January 6th, 2026 was the battle of the birds as the Lady Eagles flew to Baraboo to battle the Thunderbirds, Mauston came out a little too fired up and had to sit some girls due to early foul trouble, but that didn’t stop them as the bench players came in and played very well and even down by 9 at one stage of the first half Mauston rallied to lead by 6 at half time. Coming out strong in the second half they never looked back and soared to a 69-55 win. The lady Eagles again had 4 girls in double digits with Caitlin Lavold leading the way with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 each in the Steal and block columns. She was followed closely by Bre Heller with 16 points, 6 boards, 4 steals, 2 assists and a blocked shot. The freshman guards combined for 24 points with Crimson Hansen getting 14 of those while grabbing a team high 8 rebounds to go with her 5 assists, 4 steals and Jordin Bates hitting 10 points with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Heller and Bates were unfortunately confined to the bench more than they would have liked but that is not all bad as it gave them some time to rest up before their next game Friday night as they head to Westfield for a conference match up against the Pioneers. The JV lady Eagles played a 5 quarter game as they went into overtime and came away with a 44-37 victory, Congratulations Ladies!!