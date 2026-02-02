The Royall Panthers used a strong 2nd half to pull away from Necedah Friday night winning 57-30 in Boys Scenic Bluffs Basketball action. Necedah hung around in the first half and cut the lead to 7 early in the 2nd half but from there Royall went on a 19-0 run to take complete control of the game. Trey Wildes had a big game for the Panthers scoring a game high 23points. Bentley Rozek added 8points for the Panthers in a rare start for the freshman. Luke Murphy led Necedah with 7points. Royall improves to 8-1 in the conference and 14-2 overall. Necedah drops to 2-6 in the conference and 3-8 overall. Royall will host Hillsboro this coming Thursday. A game you can hear live on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.