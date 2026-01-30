Local Prep Scores from Thursday January 29th
Wrestling Scores
Mauston 57 Adams-Friendship 22
Auburndale 71 Adams-Friendship 3
Auburndale defeated Mauston
Sparta 57 Tomah 24
Royall 65 Hillsboro 6
Royall 40 Cashton 37
Boys Basketball
Necedah 59 Brookwood 55
Berlin 72 Mauston 46 (Jase Navis 18points for Mauston)
Adams-Friendship 60 Wautoma 48
Wisconsin Dells 52 Nekoosa 34
Westfield 64 Ripon 49
#10 McFarland 65 Reedsburg 49
De Soto 68 Cashton 28
Wauzeka-Steuben 73 Weston 47
Girls Basketball
Brookwood 49 Necedah 28 (Ruby Muehlenkamp 21points for Brookwood)
Royall 67 Wonewoc-Center 20 (Elizabeth Klipstein 19points to lead Royall)
Cashton 66 Hillsboro 65
Bangor 63 New Lisbon 36
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 7 Stevens Point Pacelli 3
Holmen/Aquinas 5 Tomah/Sparta 3
Girls Hockey
Tomah/BRF 4 Rochester Mayo 0
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on January 30, 2026 at 12:08 PM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.