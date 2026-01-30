Wrestling Scores

Mauston 57 Adams-Friendship 22

Auburndale 71 Adams-Friendship 3

Auburndale defeated Mauston

Sparta 57 Tomah 24

Royall 65 Hillsboro 6

Royall 40 Cashton 37

 

 

Boys Basketball

Necedah 59 Brookwood 55

Berlin 72 Mauston 46 (Jase Navis 18points for Mauston)

Adams-Friendship 60 Wautoma 48

Wisconsin Dells 52 Nekoosa 34

Westfield 64 Ripon 49

#10 McFarland 65 Reedsburg 49

De Soto 68 Cashton 28

Wauzeka-Steuben 73 Weston 47

 

Girls Basketball

Brookwood 49 Necedah 28 (Ruby Muehlenkamp 21points for Brookwood)

Royall 67 Wonewoc-Center 20 (Elizabeth Klipstein 19points to lead Royall)

Cashton 66 Hillsboro 65

Bangor 63 New Lisbon 36

 

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 7 Stevens Point Pacelli 3

Holmen/Aquinas 5 Tomah/Sparta 3

 

Girls Hockey

Tomah/BRF 4 Rochester Mayo 0