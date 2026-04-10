The Royall Baseball team moved to 2-0 on their season with a 10-1 victory over the New Lisbon/Necedah Space Birds Thursday night. Royall jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back. Trey Wildes, Jett Bender, Braxton Board and Easton Wopat all had multiple hits in the victory. Board was also strong on the mound going 5innings giving up just 1run on 1hit while striking out 7 and walking 4. Colby Schroeder pitched 2 perfect innings of relief striking out 5 Space Bird batters. Brady Keller had the first and only hit and run of the game in the Space Birds first ever game as part of the Necedah/New Lisbon Co-Op. Brady Cross took the loss for the Space Birds giving up 6runs on 8hits walking only 2 and striking out 5 in 5innings. New Lisbon/Necedah drops to 0-1.