On Friday, the Governor signed Assembly Bill (AB) 905, authored by Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc), into law. Act 197 fixes state law to define “health care facility” and “health care provider” in a way that guarantees that all individuals providing critical healthcare are properly protected and able to do their jobs safely, regardless of where they provide care.



Act 197 addresses an unintended problem in current state statute that was brought to lawmakers by Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht. During a recent case, Albrecht found there was ambiguity about whether threats made outside traditional health care settings could be charged. As a result, while prosecutors could charge someone for threatening to cause bodily harm to a nurse in a hospital, they could not charge someone for making the same threat to an EMS provider working in an ambulance.



“This bill ensures our EMS providers and other health care professionals are protected no matter where they serve,” Sen. Marklein said. “EMS providers are often placed in high-stress and unpredictable situations. This bill ensures they have the protections they need while delivering care in the field.”



“We are very grateful that this commonsense, bipartisan bill has been signed into law,” Rep. Kurtz said. “Ensuring that the brave men and women who provide life-saving treatment when responding to an emergency wherever they are needed are guaranteed the same protections as healthcare professionals working inside a healthcare facility is essential.”



Act 197 protects all healthcare professionals working in their official capacity, including EMS personnel, nurses, and other providers. The bill received bipartisan support in both houses of the legislature before being signed by the Governor.