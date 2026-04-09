Monroe County Man Sentenced for Killing Interstate Worker
Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that on March
31, 2026, Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe, sentenced Isaac Morales, 26, to 12
years in prison, for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle. After Morales is released from
prison he will serve an additional 15 years on extended supervision. At the completion of his extended
supervision, Morales, will serve 8.5 additional years on probation in relation to a separate conviction
for Intoxicated Use of Vehicle-Great Bodily Harm. In total Morales will serve 12 years in custody and
an additional 23.5 years on supervision.
Morales entered pleas on December 30, 2025 to Homicide By Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle While
Having a Prior Intoxicant Related Conviction, and Intoxicated Use of Vehicle-Great Bodily Harm. The
convictions stem from conduct Morales engaged in on November 1, 2024. Morales, while having a
blood alcohol concentration of .148 g/100ml, operated his vehicle at a high rate of speed through an
interstate construction zone. Morales struck and killed an interstate worker, Andrew C. Skupniewitz,
35, of Portage, Wisconsin. Mr. Skupniewitz was operating construction equipment as part of a
construction project near the I-90/I-94 Interstate split in Tomah. Morales also severely injured a
passenger in his vehicle. Morales had been convicted of operating while intoxicated as a first offense
on August 21, 2024 in the City of Sparta Municipal Court.
At sentencing, the State requested a total term of 40 years of imprisonment, bifurcated as 23 years of
initial confinement and 17 years of extended supervision. District Attorney Kevin Croninger, who
handled prosecution of the matter, made the recommendation and indicated the behavior of Morales
was particularly egregious and the harm caused was devastating. Croninger stated, “Andrew was
simply doing his job. Constructing and reconstructing our roadways is an incredibly important job as
our roadways our vital to nearly everything we do. For Mr. Morales to kill Andrew, while Andrew was
working to benefit our community, damages our entire community. More importantly than the loss to
our community, is the devastation Andrew’s death causes for the Andrew’s family and his co-workers.
Through his terrible choices, Mr. Morales has forever damaged and changed the lives of those who
loved the Andrew, and stolen Andrew’s bright future. There is no sentence which can adequately
address the harm Mr. Morales has caused.”
The case was investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Tomah Police
Department. Croninger praised the hard work and collaboration of the agencies. “From the initial
response on scene by Officer Justice Blackhawk of the City of Tomah Police Department and Sergeant
Nathaniel Heffner of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, through the crash reconstruction by Sergeant
Beau Oliver and in depth follow up by Deputy Nicole Ginter, the case was thoroughly and professionally
investigated. Without the hard work, dedication, and high level of professionalism, from these dedicated
officers, a conviction would not have been possible. All officers involved and their departments, should
be commended for their professionalism and high level of competence. We are very fortunate to have
such quality individuals serving our community.”
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2026 at 1:59 PM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.