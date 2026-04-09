Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that on March

31, 2026, Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe, sentenced Isaac Morales, 26, to 12

years in prison, for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle. After Morales is released from

prison he will serve an additional 15 years on extended supervision. At the completion of his extended

supervision, Morales, will serve 8.5 additional years on probation in relation to a separate conviction

for Intoxicated Use of Vehicle-Great Bodily Harm. In total Morales will serve 12 years in custody and

an additional 23.5 years on supervision.

Morales entered pleas on December 30, 2025 to Homicide By Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle While

Having a Prior Intoxicant Related Conviction, and Intoxicated Use of Vehicle-Great Bodily Harm. The

convictions stem from conduct Morales engaged in on November 1, 2024. Morales, while having a

blood alcohol concentration of .148 g/100ml, operated his vehicle at a high rate of speed through an

interstate construction zone. Morales struck and killed an interstate worker, Andrew C. Skupniewitz,

35, of Portage, Wisconsin. Mr. Skupniewitz was operating construction equipment as part of a

construction project near the I-90/I-94 Interstate split in Tomah. Morales also severely injured a

passenger in his vehicle. Morales had been convicted of operating while intoxicated as a first offense

on August 21, 2024 in the City of Sparta Municipal Court.

At sentencing, the State requested a total term of 40 years of imprisonment, bifurcated as 23 years of

initial confinement and 17 years of extended supervision. District Attorney Kevin Croninger, who

handled prosecution of the matter, made the recommendation and indicated the behavior of Morales

was particularly egregious and the harm caused was devastating. Croninger stated, “Andrew was

simply doing his job. Constructing and reconstructing our roadways is an incredibly important job as

our roadways our vital to nearly everything we do. For Mr. Morales to kill Andrew, while Andrew was

working to benefit our community, damages our entire community. More importantly than the loss to

our community, is the devastation Andrew’s death causes for the Andrew’s family and his co-workers.

Through his terrible choices, Mr. Morales has forever damaged and changed the lives of those who

loved the Andrew, and stolen Andrew’s bright future. There is no sentence which can adequately

address the harm Mr. Morales has caused.”

The case was investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Tomah Police

Department. Croninger praised the hard work and collaboration of the agencies. “From the initial

response on scene by Officer Justice Blackhawk of the City of Tomah Police Department and Sergeant

Nathaniel Heffner of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, through the crash reconstruction by Sergeant

Beau Oliver and in depth follow up by Deputy Nicole Ginter, the case was thoroughly and professionally

investigated. Without the hard work, dedication, and high level of professionalism, from these dedicated

officers, a conviction would not have been possible. All officers involved and their departments, should

be commended for their professionalism and high level of competence. We are very fortunate to have

such quality individuals serving our community.”