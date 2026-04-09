Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area is proud to announce the launch of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Program, a critical new service designed to provide expert, compassionate care to survivors of sexual assault in Vernon County. The program officially goes live on April 7, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of National Sexual Assault Awareness Day.

The SANE Program features four certified nurses at Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area that will provide care within the Emergency Department, ensuring timely and specialized care for survivors.

SANE certification is provided through Wisconsin Department of Justice Forensic Nursing Program, equipping nurses with specialized skills to conduct forensic medical examinations, collect evidence and provide trauma-informed support to survivors during a critical time.

The program was made possible by a Department of Justice Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative (RVCRI) Grant awarded to Vernon County in 2023. The grant aims to improve how Vernon County responds to domestic violence, supports survivors and provides treatment and accountability for perpetrators. While the SANE Program component focuses on sexual assault examinations, the broader grant initiative targets domestic violence, including physical, emotional and sexual abuse within intimate partner relationships.

“I want to express our deep gratitude to the team at Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area for their commitment to this vital work,” says Susan Townsley, LCSW, executive director of Stonehouse Counseling and program manager for the Vernon County RVCRI Grant. “By dedicating time and resources to train their nurses, they have brought a critically needed service to our community. This is the only emergency room in Vernon County offering Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner services. Without the ability to properly collect evidence, securing convictions becomes nearly impossible — and without convictions, there can be no meaningful path to change.”

The grant narrative highlights the challenges faced by Vernon County, including limited law enforcement resources, a high rate of domestic violence calls and a lack of local services for survivors.

Recent research from the University of Minnesota highlights that rural areas experience higher rates of domestic violence, with greater frequency and severity compared to urban areas. For example, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received 94 domestic violence calls in 2022, with nearly a third involving repeat offenders. Despite this pressing need, rural communities face significant shortages of Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) programs and other specialized services. This shortage, along with fewer safety screenings in healthcare settings and barriers such as transportation and limited staffing, leaves many survivors without timely access to expert medical care and support.

The new SANE Program at Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area is part of a broader community effort that includes the Vernon County HEART (Helping End Abuse Response Team), coordinated community response teams, batterers intervention programs, and ongoing training for law enforcement and schools.

“Our goal is to support patients with dignity and respect,” says Anna Heier, RN, one of the certified SANE nurses in the Hillsboro Emergency Department. “We are committed to guiding them through a difficult time by providing the compassionate medical and emotional care they deserve.”

Thea Fronk, RN, director of inpatient services at Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area, emphasized the hospital’s dedication, saying, “We are committed to addressing the critical needs of our community. The SANE Program enhances our ability to provide trauma-informed care and support survivors on their path to healing.”

In addition to the SANE Program, Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area offers behavioral health services through licensed clinical social workers at clinics in Elroy and Hillsboro, providing ongoing support for survivors and their families.

The launch of the SANE Program marks a significant milestone in Vernon County’s efforts to combat domestic violence and sexual assault, ensuring survivors have access to expert care close to home.