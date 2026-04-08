Necedah School Referendum

No 767

Yes 614

Reedsburg School Referendum

Yes 58%

No 42%

 

Weston School District School Referendum

Yes 400

No 343

 

Wisconsin Dells School District Referendum

No defeated Yes

 

Juneau County Contested County Board of Supervisor races

District 3

Kim Strompolis 137

Ken Van Doren 65

 

District 13

Gene Morris 212

Samuel Baumel 159

 

District 18

Tamaya Jo Loewe (Write-in) 81

Adam Thomspon (Write-in) 29

 

District 19

Carl B. Miller 150

Howard Fischer 131

 

District 20

Tim Miller 181

Roger Lipski 139

 

Germantown Board of Supervisors

Tamay Jo Loewe 282

Ray Feldman 268

 

O’Dells Bay Commissioner

Roy Abbrederis 143

 Jim Keene 139

 

Hillsboro Mayor Race

Zach Bender 213

Gregory Kubarski 141

 

 

Hillsboro Alderperson District 1

Mark Lankey 75

Brad Muller 9

 

Hillsboro Alderperson District 2

Julie Erickson 52

Richard Hanke 38

 

Tomah Mayor Race

Paul Dwyer 794

Remy Gomez 636

 

Tomah City Council District 6

Daniel Crego 174

Eric Devine 130

 

Tomah School Board (Top 3 Win Seats)

Mike Gnewikow 2035

Susan Bloom 1954

Rick Murray 1687

Joseph Ingalls 1299

Vaughn Kuehl 1104

Ryan DeFrietas 1043