Local Spring Election Results 2026
Necedah School Referendum
No 767
Yes 614
Reedsburg School Referendum
Yes 58%
No 42%
Weston School District School Referendum
Yes 400
No 343
Wisconsin Dells School District Referendum
No defeated Yes
Juneau County Contested County Board of Supervisor races
District 3
Kim Strompolis 137
Ken Van Doren 65
District 13
Gene Morris 212
Samuel Baumel 159
District 18
Tamaya Jo Loewe (Write-in) 81
Adam Thomspon (Write-in) 29
District 19
Carl B. Miller 150
Howard Fischer 131
District 20
Tim Miller 181
Roger Lipski 139
Germantown Board of Supervisors
Tamay Jo Loewe 282
Ray Feldman 268
O’Dells Bay Commissioner
Roy Abbrederis 143
Jim Keene 139
Hillsboro Mayor Race
Zach Bender 213
Gregory Kubarski 141
Hillsboro Alderperson District 1
Mark Lankey 75
Brad Muller 9
Hillsboro Alderperson District 2
Julie Erickson 52
Richard Hanke 38
Tomah Mayor Race
Paul Dwyer 794
Remy Gomez 636
Tomah City Council District 6
Daniel Crego 174
Eric Devine 130
Tomah School Board (Top 3 Win Seats)
Mike Gnewikow 2035
Susan Bloom 1954
Rick Murray 1687
Joseph Ingalls 1299
Vaughn Kuehl 1104
Ryan DeFrietas 1043
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2026 at 12:34 PM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.