The Royall Panther baseball team opened up their 2026 season with a 3-1 SBC victory over Cashton Tuesday night. It was a pitching duel to start the game between Royall’s Trey Wildes and Cashtons Drew Butzler. Wildes went 5 scoreless innings scattering 4hits walking 3 and striking out 7. Royall took a 1-0 lead in the 4th inning on an RBI single from Braxton Board. It was the only run of the game given up by Butzler who went 4inning giving up 1run on 3hits and striking out 6. Cashton tied the game in th 6th inning on an RBI fielders choice by Dylan Hoeft. Royall went right back to work in the top of the 7th Jason Johnson reached on an error and Kyler Lawry walked to start the 7th, they advanced to 2nd and 3rd on a wild pitch. Bentley Rozek came up and grounded to short but Johnson scored to give Royall the lead they would get a big insurance run on an RBI Single by Trey Wildes. Jett Bender worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless inning in the 7th to preserve the victory for Royall. Royall’s defense was relatively strong in the game gunning down 3 Cashton would be runners at home plate. Bender was the winning pitcher for Royall while Owen Von Ruden was the losing pitcher. Braxton Board had a pair of hits to lead Royall offensively. Natake Shigata went 2×4 for the Eagles. Royall improves to 1-0 while Cashton drops to 0-1.