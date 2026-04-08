Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4-8
Baseball
Royall 3 Cashton 1
Wisconsin Dells 24 Mauston 0
Berlin 7 Nekoosa 5
Wautoma 5 Ripon 3
Adams-Friendship 6 Westfield 2
Kickapoo 6 Wonewoc-Center 4
Hillsboro 21 La Farge 3
Brookwood 5 Onalaska Luther 2
Weston 3 North Crawford 2
Lodi 16 Tomah 4
Reedsburg 13 Fort Atkinson 2
Softball
La Farge 8 Hillsboro 7 (Aubrie Herritz 2×4 with a pair of Doubles for Hillsboro)
Royall 13 Cashton 3
Tomah 9 La Crosse Aquinas 1 (Anna Wall 20strikeouts for Tomah)
Brookwood 14 Wonewoc-Center 0 (Monday)
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2026 at 11:21 AM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
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