Baseball

Royall 3 Cashton 1

Wisconsin Dells 24 Mauston 0

Berlin 7 Nekoosa 5

Wautoma 5 Ripon 3

Adams-Friendship 6 Westfield 2

Kickapoo 6 Wonewoc-Center 4

Hillsboro 21 La Farge 3

Brookwood 5 Onalaska Luther 2

Weston 3 North Crawford 2

Lodi 16 Tomah 4

Reedsburg 13 Fort Atkinson 2

Softball

La Farge 8 Hillsboro 7 (Aubrie Herritz 2×4 with a pair of Doubles for Hillsboro)

Royall 13 Cashton 3

Tomah 9 La Crosse Aquinas 1 (Anna Wall 20strikeouts for Tomah)

Brookwood 14 Wonewoc-Center 0 (Monday)