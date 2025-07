Congratulations to Delilah Hedden who became Necedah’s first High School All American last fall! She recently received her High School All American medal for her outstanding performance during the 2024 XC season. To qualify for this award a female athlete needs to run sub 19:00 in a 5K. This needs to be accomplished within the regular season. Delilah accomplished this during her run in Arcadia with a time of 18:35, at Conference with a time of 18:58, and at State with a time of 18:39! Great Job Delilah!