Area law enforcement, fire departments and emergency services staff throughout Monroe County will continue a 22- year tradition when the 2025 edition of National Night Out takes place Tuesday, Aug. 5 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Winnebago Park in Tomah.

More than thirty not-for-profit organizations will have various exhibits, information booths and displays in Tomah.

Food and refreshment sales will be available, and there will be children’s activities, including a bounce house provided by Tomah Health.

The Tomah Police Department’s Bike Safety Expo will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the door prize drawing to follow (must be present to win).

An informational Mock Crash is schedule at 6:30 p.m.

New this year, Tomah Health Women’s Health staff will provide complimentary car seat safety checks in the Tomah High School parking lot. Look for the Tomah Health pop up tent.

Officials ask residents to park in the Tomah High School parking lot along Butts Avenue and walk to Winnebago Park. Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime prevention event that puts the spotlight on crime while building relationships that create safe communities.

Juneau County will also host a national night out that same day from 4-8pm at Lions Park on Harvey Street in Necedah.