The JCEDC is giving out $250,000 in microgrants to Juneau County small businesses and individuals to boost our local economy!!!

It’s called the JCEDC Small Business Development Grant (JC-SBDG) program and there are several rounds for applications through next spring, each with a different theme. Details attached and also on our website. I’m presenting 3 information sessions this week – short notice I know – flyer attached with dates and locations – but don’t worry if you can’t get to one of these because the virtual one tomorrow will be recorded and posted to our website for you to view anytime.

Small businesses are those with less than 25 full time permanent employees, and can apply for grants for patents, starting up a new business, or improving an existing business. Individuals can also apply if they have a product idea for a patent, registration, or business… or if they are starting up a new business venture.

All the same information is available on our website www.JuneauCounty.com, and click on the left side orange button SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT GRANT. I’ve attached summary docs here for your convenience as well.

FOR ALL GRANT INQUIRIES, PLEASE EMAIL SUBMISSION@JUNEAUCOUNTY.COM. I will be responding to that portal more timely around the various deadlines in the program so its your best chance for answers quickly.