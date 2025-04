The Royall Panther softball team got a strong pitching performance from Ashleigh Klipstein in a 7-0 victory over Wonewoc-Center Monday evening. Klipstein pitched a complete game shutout giving up just 3hits walking none while striking out 10. Royall took advantage of walks issued by Wonewoc-Center to notch their 7runs. Royall scored 7 runs on just two base hits but took advantage of 10walks. Aunika Wopat and Piper Purcell each had an RBI for Royall. Callissa Keller, Mattison Preuss, and Olivia Peesel all had base hits for Wonewoc-Center in the loss. Royall improves to 2-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 3-3 overall while Wonewoc-Center drops to 0-2 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 1-2 overall.