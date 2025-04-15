Softball

Royall 7 Wonewoc-Center 0

Hillsboro 7 Cashton 6 (Maddie Herritz walk off single in bottom of 8th for Hillsboro)

Brookwood 7 Necedah 6 (8Innings)

Bangor 9 New Lisbon 6

Nekoosa 11 Athens 0

Westfield 20 Princeton/Green Lake 7

Adams-Friendship 16 Montello 0

Baraboo 11 Wisconsin Dells 2

Wauzeka-Steuben 17 Weston 0

Wauzeka-Steuben 15 Weston 0

Baseball

Royall 21 Wonewoc-Center 2

Bangor 21 New Lisbon 0

Brookwood 14 Necedah 4

Hillsboro 8 Cashton 6

Holmen 15 Tomah 12

Weston 7 Wauzeka-Steuben 0

Nekoosa 5 Athens 3

Lodi 17 Westfield 2

Beaver Dam 18 Adams-Friendship 4