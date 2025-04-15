Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/14
Softball
Royall 7 Wonewoc-Center 0
Hillsboro 7 Cashton 6 (Maddie Herritz walk off single in bottom of 8th for Hillsboro)
Brookwood 7 Necedah 6 (8Innings)
Bangor 9 New Lisbon 6
Nekoosa 11 Athens 0
Westfield 20 Princeton/Green Lake 7
Adams-Friendship 16 Montello 0
Baraboo 11 Wisconsin Dells 2
Wauzeka-Steuben 17 Weston 0
Wauzeka-Steuben 15 Weston 0
Baseball
Royall 21 Wonewoc-Center 2
Bangor 21 New Lisbon 0
Brookwood 14 Necedah 4
Hillsboro 8 Cashton 6
Holmen 15 Tomah 12
Weston 7 Wauzeka-Steuben 0
Nekoosa 5 Athens 3
Lodi 17 Westfield 2
Beaver Dam 18 Adams-Friendship 4
