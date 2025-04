The public is invited to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston on Wednesday, April 23, at 2:00 p.m. for an informative and engaging presentation about vaccines in older adults, presented by Mile Bluff’s Pharmacist, Craig Griffis.

Whether you’re a senior, a caregiver or just want to stay in the know, you will not want to miss this opportunity.

This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today!

Ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.

