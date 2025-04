47 Year old Donald Dalberg been found guilty of 15 counts, including First-degree Intentional Homicide and Mutilating a Corpse, according to On-line record.

Dalberg, of Grand Marsh, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the murder of Floyd Burdick, 57.

On January 18, 2024, reports of a deceased man along County Highway M were called into the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. The caller reported finding a body that appeared to have been burned and left in the snow.

Dalberg will face sentencing in Juneau County in May.