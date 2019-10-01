The Hillsboro Tigers claimed an outright Scenic Bluffs Conference championship by sweeping Royall 3-0 Thursday night.  Hillsboro won a back n forth opening set 25-23 before rolling over Royall 25-11 in set 2.  Royall hung around it set 3 but ultimately succumb to Hillsboro 25-19.  Michelyn Hansen led the way with numerous kills and blocks for the Tigers while Harper Sullivan hammered Royall with her serving ability.  Hillsboro finishes the regular season 12-2 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 23-9 overall.  Royall finishes 7-7 in the conference and 14-17 overall.  Royall will host De Soto in a Regional Semi-Final game next Thursday in a Division 5 matchup while Hillsboro will host either River Ridge or Southwestern next Thursday. 