The Hillsboro Tigers claimed an outright Scenic Bluffs Conference championship by sweeping Royall 3-0 Thursday night. Hillsboro won a back n forth opening set 25-23 before rolling over Royall 25-11 in set 2. Royall hung around it set 3 but ultimately succumb to Hillsboro 25-19. Michelyn Hansen led the way with numerous kills and blocks for the Tigers while Harper Sullivan hammered Royall with her serving ability. Hillsboro finishes the regular season 12-2 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 23-9 overall. Royall finishes 7-7 in the conference and 14-17 overall. Royall will host De Soto in a Regional Semi-Final game next Thursday in a Division 5 matchup while Hillsboro will host either River Ridge or Southwestern next Thursday.