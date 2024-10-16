National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 26. Local law enforcement is working with community partners to host three drug take back sites in Sauk County:

Sauk Prairie Police Department from 9am – 12pm

Spring Green Police Department from 10am – 2pm

Plain Municipal Office from 10am – 2pm.

This is an opportunity to get rid of leftover or unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medications.

“People often have unused or expired medications at home and may not know how to get rid of them safely. By dropping off your leftover medications at a drop box location, you protect yourself, family, friends, our community, and the environment,” says Hannah Erdman, a Health Educator at Public Health Sauk County.

All accepted items must be in sealed containers or zip lock bags. For security, people are encouraged to black out their names and other personal information listed on a prescription label with a marker.

Accepted items:

Any prescription or over-the-counter medication, including capsules, creams, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, ointments, patches, pills, vials, and liquids in original containers and vapes with removable batteries

Not accepted:

Aerosol cans, anything containing blood or bodily fluids, batteries, cosmetics, eyeglasses, household hazardous waste (e.g., paint, pesticides, oil, gas), iodine containing medications, thermometers, personal care products (e.g., shampoo, conditioner, soaps, lotions, moisturizer, sunscreens), vapes/e-cigarettes with built in batteries

For residents that cannot attend Drug Take Back Day, medications can be dropped off at year-round drug take back sites at the Ho-Chunk Nation House of Wellness, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, and police departments in Lake Delton, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Spring Green, and Wisconsin Dells.

In addition, Public Health Sauk County has other options for disposing of unused medications at home:

free medication disposal kits and

special envelopes to mail your medications to a safe disposal site.

“Safe storage and safe disposal saves lives,” says Erdman. “Make a plan today to get rid of medicines you no longer need.”

About Public Health Sauk County

Public Health Sauk County supports the well-being of all people in our community. Through wellness programs, environmental health initiatives, and a focus on creating systemic change, we cultivate healthier places and people so that Sauk County can thrive. For more information on our programs and services, visit https://www.co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth.