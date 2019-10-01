The Hillsboro Tigers made up for poor offense with stifling defense in a 33-28 girls basketball victory over Richland Center. The teams played to a 10-6 halftime slog. Hillsboro defense did not allow a point for the first 11 minutes of the game. Hillsboro built a 13 point lead in the 2nd half and hung on for the victory. Carmen Erickson led the Tigers with 14points while Alaina Clark added 8points and 14rebounds for Hillsboro. Hillsboro improves to 3-0 on the season and will travel to Cashton on Friday for their Scenic Bluffs Conference opener a game you can hear on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.