Tuesday night December 3rd the Mauston Lady Golden Eagles traveled to Sparta and came home with a victory, defeating the Spartans by a score of 63-39. Mauston was led by Catie Lavold scoring 15 points and adding 4 assists and 2 steals. Right behind her was Kylie Heller with 14 points, 3 assists and 3 steals. Next up is another away game as they travel To Reedsburg on Thursday night, December 5th.