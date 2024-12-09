The Hillsboro Tigers boys team won a hard fought battle over De Soto on Saturday at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Hillsboro led most of the game but never by double figures. Hillsboro got a team high 14points from Miles Ravenscroft while Jerry Von Falkenstein added 9points. Harrison Krueger led the Pirates with 16points. Hillsboro improves to 2-0 with the victory. De Soto falls to 2-1 on their season.

The Hillsboro Lady Tigers offensive woes continued in a 54-46 loss to De Soto on Saturday. Hillsboro managed just 14 first half points and trailed by as many as 19points before attempting a rally that fell short. Michelle Hora led the Tigers with 14points who drop to 3-2 on their season. De Soto was led by Kylie Venner who finished with 26points.