Get ready to Jingle & Mingle! Join Mile Bluff for a festive holiday celebration on Wednesday, December 18 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. This will be a fun-filled event for the whole family. There will be cookie decorating, live caroling, photos with Santa, and a spectacular Christmas tree tour featuring trees decorated by Mile Bluff employees.

Pull out your most festive sweater and come celebrate the joy of the season at Jingle & Mingle on December 18.

For more information about this event or others, check out the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.