The Nekoosa Papermakers got to the free throw line early and often as they triumphed over Necedah 50-42 Tuesday night in a WIAA D4 Boys Basketball Regional Quarter-final matchup. Nekoosa made 18-32 free throws in the victory. Fin Krcmar made 13-14 as part of his game high 23points for the Papermakers. Necedah struggled to get much going offensively in the loss. Luke Murphy led them in scoring with 11 while Konrad Borym added 10points. Necedah finishes their season at 6-15. Nekoosa improves to 6-18 and will move on to take on top seed Lomira Friday night.