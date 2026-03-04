Local WIAA Regional Qrt-Final Scores from Tuesday 3/3
D2
Tomah 69 La Crosse Logan 64 (Quinn Gerke 36points for Tomah)
Baraboo 68 Reedsburg 55
D3
Arcadia 70 Wautoma 52
Adams-Friendship 56 Bloomer 40
Amherst 57 Westfield 55
Platteville 76 River Valley 66 (Platteville will play at Mauston Friday night)
Lodi 75 Wisconsin Dells 59
Ripon 71 Two Rivers 52
D4
Bangor 61 Eleva-Strum 59
Nekoosa 50 Necedah 42
D5
Royall 82 Coulee Christian 15
Alma/Pepin 69 New Lisbon 62
Blair-Taylor 93 Brookwood 64
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 75 Cashton 63
Plum City/Elmwood 64 Wonewoc-Center 57
Hillsboro 68 Independence/Gilmanton 38 (David Johnson 23points to lead Hillsboro)
North Crawford 77 Weston 44
