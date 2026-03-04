D2

Tomah 69 La Crosse Logan 64 (Quinn Gerke 36points for Tomah)

Baraboo 68 Reedsburg 55

D3

Arcadia 70 Wautoma 52

Adams-Friendship 56 Bloomer 40

Amherst 57 Westfield 55

Platteville 76 River Valley 66 (Platteville will play at Mauston Friday night)

Lodi 75 Wisconsin Dells 59

Ripon 71 Two Rivers 52

D4

Bangor 61 Eleva-Strum 59

Nekoosa 50 Necedah 42

D5

Royall 82 Coulee Christian 15

Alma/Pepin 69 New Lisbon 62

Blair-Taylor 93 Brookwood 64

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 75 Cashton 63

Plum City/Elmwood 64 Wonewoc-Center 57

Hillsboro 68 Independence/Gilmanton 38 (David Johnson 23points to lead Hillsboro)

North Crawford 77 Weston 44