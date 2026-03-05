The Tomah Rotary Club, a recognized nonpartisan organization, will present two Candidates’ Forum on Thursday, March 19th.

The forums will take place at Cranberry Country Lodge, 319 Wittig Road, Tomah, WI. The

first forum will begin at 6:00 and will include the individuals running for the position of

Mayor and the position of City of Tomah Alderperson. The second forum will take place

immediately following the Mayor/Alderperson Forum and will include the individuals

running for the Tomah Area School District Board.

Candidates running for Mayor are Paul Dwyer and Remy Gomez. City Alderperson

candidates are Richard Yarrington – District 2, Shawn Zabinski – District 4, Eric Devine

and Daniel Crego – District 6, and Dean Peterson – District 8. Candidates running for

Tomah School Board include Rick Murray, Joseph Ingalls, Susan Bloom, Ryan DeFreitas,

Vaughn Kuehl and Mike Gnewikow. The top three candidates will take a seat on the

school board.

The format of the forum will be: Each candidate will have a timed opportunity to introduce

themselves. Lots will be drawn to determine order and then will follow a round robin

format. A moderator will ask preset questions. Each candidate will have a timed

opportunity to answer the question. All questions will be vetted for appropriateness and

content. Each forum will end with a timed opportunity to present their closing thoughts.

The public is encouraged to attend the forums. The election will be held on Tuesday, April

7th. Polls are open from 7:00 AM until 8:00 PM in Wisconsin. City of Tomah residents can

vote at Recreation Park at 1625 Butts Avenue in Tomah. Voters living outside of the city

of Tomah will need to check their voting locations with their township or village. Members

of the public who would like their question considered should send their question via email

to tomahrotaryclub@gmail.com by Thursday, March 12