March 04, 2026 at 4:26 PM

CHRISTOPHER NEWLUN, 52 years of age, from New Lisbon has been arrested by the Wisconsin

State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped Newlun for speeding – 110 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.

During the initial investigation, the driver was found to show signs of impairment. After performing

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Newlun was arrested for operating while under the influence 4th

offense.

An evidentiary blood draw was completed, and Newlun was booked into the Sauk County Jail.

Charges include 4th offense operating while under the influence, possession of methamphetamine,

possession of paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and reckless driving.

The passenger, Todd P. Murray, 53 years-of-age, from Mauston, was arrested for possession of

methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,

Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is

presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”