25-26 SBC All Conference Boys Basketball Teams
2025 – 2026
Scenic Bluffs Conference
Boys Basketball All Conference Team
FIRST TEAM
Miles Ravenscroft Hillsboro Senior
Braun Jirschele Hillsboro Sophomore
Trey Wildes Royall Senior
Braxton Board Royall Sophomore
Hayden Massman Bangor Senior
Camden Thellefson Wonewoc Center Junior
SECOND TEAM
Luke Murphy Necedah Sophomore
David Johnson Hillsboro Senior
Brody Edwards Bangor Senior
Dylan Velaquez Royall Senior
Jackson Cunitz Brookwood Senior
Trent Kast Cashton Senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Bangor: Dayne Langrehr, Alex Felch
Brookwood: Julian Cunitz
Cashton: Graham Hemmersbach, Landon Laufenberg
Hillsboro: Malekai Simpson, Abe Scheder
Necedah: Elijah Peak, Philip Heintz
New Lisbon: Sehraj Grewal, Colby Pfaff
Royall: John Muehlenkamp, Bentley Rozek
Wonewoc Center: Gavin Olson, Jack Byrdy
SPORTSMANSHIP
Bangor: Brock Daines
Brookwood: Arthur Gough
Cashton: Brady Wells
Hillsboro: Ian Anderson
Necedah: Mason Hustad
New Lisbon: Josh Homan
Royall: Brock Preuss
Wonewoc Center: Tommy Roehling
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Miles Ravenscroft, Hillsboro
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2026 at 2:34 PM, and is filed under Scenic Bluffs Conference. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.