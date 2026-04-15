2025 – 2026

Scenic Bluffs Conference

Boys Basketball All Conference Team

 

FIRST TEAM

Miles Ravenscroft                            Hillsboro                                              Senior

Braun Jirschele                  Hillsboro                                              Sophomore

Trey Wildes                                        Royall                                                    Senior

Braxton Board                                   Royall                                                    Sophomore

Hayden Massman                            Bangor                                                  Senior

Camden Thellefson                         Wonewoc Center                            Junior

 

SECOND TEAM

Luke Murphy                                     Necedah                                              Sophomore

David Johnson                   Hillsboro                                              Senior

Brody Edwards                  Bangor                                                  Senior

Dylan Velaquez                 Royall                                                    Senior

Jackson Cunitz                   Brookwood                                        Senior

Trent Kast                                           Cashton                                               Senior

 

 

 

 

 

 

HONORABLE MENTION

Bangor:                                Dayne Langrehr, Alex Felch

Brookwood:                       Julian Cunitz

Cashton:                              Graham Hemmersbach, Landon Laufenberg

Hillsboro:                             Malekai Simpson, Abe Scheder

Necedah:                            Elijah Peak, Philip Heintz

New Lisbon:                       Sehraj Grewal, Colby Pfaff

Royall:                                   John Muehlenkamp, Bentley Rozek

Wonewoc Center:           Gavin Olson, Jack Byrdy

 

SPORTSMANSHIP

Bangor:                                Brock Daines

Brookwood:                       Arthur Gough

Cashton:                              Brady Wells

Hillsboro:                             Ian Anderson

Necedah:                            Mason Hustad

New Lisbon:                       Josh Homan

Royall:                                   Brock Preuss

Wonewoc Center:           Tommy Roehling

 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:     Miles Ravenscroft, Hillsboro