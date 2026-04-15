Notice of Open Book-May 8, 2026

Pursuant to s. 70.45, Wis. Stats, the assessment roll for the year 2026 assessment will be open for examination on May 8, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Open Book will be conducted by telephone. To make an appointment for Open Book, property owners should call Associated Appraisal Consultants at 920-749-1995. The assessment roll will be available for review at Mauston City Hall, 303 Mansion Street, Mauston, WI during regular business hours and online at www.apraz.com.

Notice of Board of Review Meeting- June 9, 2026

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Review for the City of Mauston, Juneau County, Wisconsin, shall hold its first meeting on June 9, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mauston City Hall, 303 Mansion Street, Council Chambers. Please be advised of the following requirements to appear before the Board of Review:

After the first meeting of the Board of Review and before final adjournment, no person may contact a Board member regarding an objection, except during a Board session. Open book shall occur no less than 7 days prior to the Board of Review. The Board of Review may not hear an objection to the amount or valuation of property unless, at least 48 hours before the Board’s first scheduled meeting, the objector provides to the Board’s Clerk written or oral notice of an intent to file an objection, except that upon a showing of good cause and the submission of a written objection, the Board shall waive that requirement during the first 2 hours of the Board’s first scheduled meeting, and the Board may waive that requirement up to the end of the 5th day of the session or up to the end of the final day of the session if the session is less than 5 days with proof of extraordinary circumstances for failure to meet the 48-hour notice requirement and failure to appear before the board of review during the first 2 hours of the first scheduled meeting. Objections to the amount or valuation of property shall first be made in writing and filed with the Clerk of the Board of Review within the first 2 hours of the Board’s first scheduled meeting, except that, upon evidence of extraordinary circumstances, the Board may waive that requirement up to the end of the 5th day of the session or up to the end of the final day of the session if the session is less than 5 days. The Board may require objections to the amount or valuation of property to be submitted on forms approved by the Department of Revenue, and the Board shall require that any forms include stated valuations of the property in question. Persons who own land and improvements to that land may object to the aggregate valuation of that land and improvements to that land, but no person who owns land and improvements to that land may object only to the valuation of that land or only to the valuation of improvements to that land. No person may be allowed in any action or proceedings to question the amount or valuation of property unless the written objection has been filed and that person in good faith presented evidence to the board in support of the objections and made full disclosure before the Board, under oath, of all of that person’s property liable to assessment in the district and the value of that property. The requirement that objections be in writing may be waived by express action of the board. When appearing before the Board of Review, the objecting person shall specify in writing the person’s estimate of the value of the land and of the improvements that are the subject of the person’s objection and specify the information that the person used to arrive at that estimate