2025 HS Football Previews – Necedah Cardinals
Necedah Cardinals
2024 Record: 0-9 (0-7 Scenic Bluffs Conference)
Head Coach: Sebastian Smith (1st Year 0-0 Record)
Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 0-9 (0-7 Scenic Bluffs Conference)
Players to Watch: Phillip Heintz Eli Horak Brady Cross Jaren Hansen Nevada Faulkner
Team Preview: The Necedah Cardinals have not won a game since 2021 and are trying to change that under first year head coach Sebastian Smith. Jaren Hansen is a big strong kid who can drag defenders for a couple yards in the running game. Phillip Heintz, Brad Cross, and Eli Horak are some strong athletes that should help Necedah. I think Necedah will continue to struggle this season but hopefully things are brighter on the horizon.
Key to Success: Growing the youth program. I will always say the key to having a successful High School program is to have a strong youth program. I think coach Smith needs to really help at the youth level and get young kids excited to play Necedah Cardinals Football.
Game to watch: Week 7 Friday October 3rd New Lisbon (Home)
This should be a good game and Necedah’s best chance to win a game possibly.
Necedah Cardinal games on WRJC Radio: Week 7 Friday October 3rd Home vs New Lisbon
Next Preview: New Lisbon Rockets
Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.
