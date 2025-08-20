Necedah Cardinals

2024 Record: 0-9 (0-7 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Sebastian Smith (1st Year 0-0 Record)

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 0-9 (0-7 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: Phillip Heintz Eli Horak Brady Cross Jaren Hansen Nevada Faulkner

Team Preview: The Necedah Cardinals have not won a game since 2021 and are trying to change that under first year head coach Sebastian Smith. Jaren Hansen is a big strong kid who can drag defenders for a couple yards in the running game. Phillip Heintz, Brad Cross, and Eli Horak are some strong athletes that should help Necedah. I think Necedah will continue to struggle this season but hopefully things are brighter on the horizon.

Key to Success: Growing the youth program. I will always say the key to having a successful High School program is to have a strong youth program. I think coach Smith needs to really help at the youth level and get young kids excited to play Necedah Cardinals Football.

Game to watch: Week 7 Friday October 3rd New Lisbon (Home)

This should be a good game and Necedah’s best chance to win a game possibly.

Necedah Cardinal games on WRJC Radio: Week 7 Friday October 3rd Home vs New Lisbon

