This week, End Citizens United (ECU), a leading anti-corruption organization, endorsed Rebecca Cooke for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.



“Washington has abandoned the working families and family farms I grew up on and continues to prioritize the rich and powerful with tax breaks and special favors,” Rebecca Cooke said. “My campaign doesn’t take corporate PAC money because I can’t be bought by the special interests. We need a new generation of leadership to stop the corruption and make government accountable to the people it’s supposed to serve. I’m honored to be endorsed by End Citizens United and look forward to putting the people of Western Wisconsin first.”



“As a small business owner and someone who was raised on a dairy farm, Rebecca Cooke understands the challenges working families in Wisconsin face,” said End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller. “She knows Washington has turned its back on working families, and she’ll fight to end the corruption that puts corporations and special interests ahead of everyday people. We’re proud to endorse Rebecca, and we look forward to helping her win.”



For 10 Years, End Citizens United (ECU) has been dedicated to combating the two biggest challenges facing our democracy: the corrosive impact of Big Money in politics and attempts to block access to the ballot box. Since its founding in 2015, ECU has had over 1.4 million donors with an average donation of just $14. The group has more than four million members nationwide and is one of the nation’s leading anti-corruption organizations.



Rebecca is endorsed by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, 15 Members of Congress, State Senator Brad Pfaff, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Councils 7 & 82, the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation (SMART) Unions, UFCW Local 1437, the Blue Dog Coalition, the New Dem Action Fund, Elect Democratic Women, EMILY’s List and the National Coalition to Protect Social Security and Medicare PAC. She’s also garnered the support of a broad coalition of farmers, small business owners, educators and healthcare workers across western Wisconsin. View the full list of endorsers here.