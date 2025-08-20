The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) proposes to issue a permit for the incidental taking of a rare lizard and terrestrial, which may result from the Winnebago Heights Development in Sauk County.

Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk.

The Ho-Chunk Nation proposes to develop multiple parcels for home construction. Temporary work areas will be established within the parcels or along roadways. Current land cover is generally unmanaged herbaceous vegetation.

The presence of the state endangered slender glass lizard is confirmed in the vicinity of the project site. DNR staff determined that the proposed project may result in the incidental taking of some lizards.

The DNR concludes that the proposed project is not likely to appreciably reduce the likelihood of the survival or recovery of the species within the state, the whole plant-animal community of which it is a part of or the habitat that is critical to its existence.

Conservation measures to minimize the adverse effect on the endangered species will be incorporated into the proposed Incidental Take Permit. Copies of the jeopardy assessment and background information on the slender glass lizard are available by visiting the DNR Incidental Take Public Notices webpage or upon request from DNR Conservation Biologist Rori Paloski at Rori.Paloski@wisconsin.gov or 608-516-3742.

The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding project-related impacts to the slender glass lizard by Sept. 2, 2025 to:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

c/o Rori Paloski, DNR Conservation Biologist

101 S. Webster St.

Madison, WI 53707

Rori.Paloski@wisconsin.gov or 608-516-3742