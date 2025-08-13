2025 Ithaca Bulldogs

2024 Record: 10-1 (7-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: David Klang & Kyle Kelley

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 6-3 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/CB Keegan Jones RB/LB Liam Rowin RB/CB Ethan Birkrem WR/CB Caden Keller OL/DL Cody Byrnes OL/DL Hewsten Garcia-Boland

Team Preview: Ithaca rolled in their first season in the Scenic Bluffs Conference going undefeated in the regular and conference season before hitting a tailspin in the post season. Things should be a little tougher in the conference this season after losing a pair of receivers and big time running back Wyatt Hilby. Ithaca is still a big team especially up front. Cody Brynes will be strong on both sides of the ball leading the Bulldogs with 7sacks last season. Hewsten Garcia-Boland, Devin Ihm, and “Ernie” Fagan are all big bodies in the trenches for the Bulldogs. Keegen Jones (66-102-5-967 13tds) is back at quarterback but will have to find new players to throw to. Liam Rowin (54-227 2tds) is the leading returning rusher from last year. Ithaca may find the hills and valleys a little steeper this year but has the size and strength to compete for another conference championship.

Key to Success: Offensive Success! I think Ithaca will be strong on the defensive side. They must find replacements for their receivers and running backs they lost from last year. The line should make things easier on the rushing game and give an experience QB in Jones time to find his new receivers.

Game to watch: Week 5 Friday September 19th home vs Cashton

Ithaca opens up the conference season with a gauntlet of opponents in Hillsboro, Bangor, and Cashton. Cashton will be the final leg of that stretch and if Ithaca can get thru that unblemished they will have a very good chance to claim a 2nd straight SBC Championship.

Ithaca Bulldog games on WRJC Radio: Week 7 Saturday October 4th Home Vs Royall 1:30pm (NOW92.1FM & WRJC.com)

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.