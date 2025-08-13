The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) proposes to issue a permit for the incidental taking of a rare lizard, which may result from the WRPCO Westwind SCA Trail Relocation Project in Adams County.

Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk.

The Wisconsin River Power Company (WRPCO) proposes to relocate approximately 284.2 feet of its Shoreline Commons Area (SCA) trail, which was originally inadvertently placed on private property, onto its own property. Thirty feet of the relocated trail will be an elevated boardwalk connecting the SCA trail to the association’s existing stairway (for dock access). The trail not covered by the elevated boardwalk will have wood chips placed on the trail for easy maintenance.

The presence of the state endangered slender glass lizard is confirmed in the vicinity of the project site. DNR staff determined that the proposed project may result in the incidental taking of one or more lizards.

The DNR concludes that the proposed project is not likely to appreciably reduce the likelihood of the survival or recovery of the species within the state, the whole plant-animal community of which it is a part of or the habitat that is critical to its existence.

Conservation measures to minimize the adverse effects on the endangered species will be incorporated into the proposed Incidental Take Permit. Copies of the jeopardy assessment and background information on the slender glass lizard are available by visiting the DNR Incidental Take Public Notices webpage or upon request from DNR conservation biologist Stacy Rowe at Stacy.Rowe@wisconsin.gov or 608-228-9796.

The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding project-related impacts to the slender glass lizard by Aug. 26, 2025, to:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

c/o Stacy Rowe, DNR Conservation Biologist

2514 Morse St.

Janesville, WI 53545

Stacy.Rowe@wisconsin.gov or 608-228-9796