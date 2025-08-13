8/3 A business on Kickapoo Street in the Village of Readstown called to report a theft. The suspect entered the store, stole an item and left out a rear entrance without paying. The suspect’s vehicle was later found at a nearby motel. The suspect was booked for Retail Theft.

8/3 A deputy initiated a traffic stop on US Highway 61 in the Village of Readstown. The driver had a revoked license and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. Stolen items from a nearby business were also located. The driver was arrested for Operating While Revoked, Bail Jumping, and Retail Theft and then transported to the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

8/3 Deputies were called to a residence on South 6th Street in the Village of Readstown for a domestic disturbance. One arrest was made.

8/6 A deputy was called to a residence on Swenson Road in the Town of Franklin for report of some dogs running at large that had killed some livestock. The owner of the dogs was notified, and property owner’s rights were discussed.

8/6 Deputies responded to a residence on Witcraft Ridge Road in the Town of Genoa for a domestic incident. The suspect left the scene and was later arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and booked for Battery, Criminal Damage to Property, Disorderly Conduct and False Imprisonment.

8/6 The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation in the Village of Genoa. As a result, a juvenile was taken into custody and turned over to juvenile authorities.

8/7 Sheriff’s deputies assisted Viroqua Police, Viroqua Fire Department, and Vernon County Emergency Management at the location of a damaged gas line along North Main Street, in the City of Viroqua. Traffic was temporarily detoured and a nearby building was evacuated.

8/8 Deputies were sent to assist a driver on Finley Road in the Town of Franklin whose two-year-old locked themselves in a vehicle. Before deputies arrived, the child was able to hit a button to unlock the door. The child sustained no apparent injury in the heat.

8/8 Dispatch received a notification from iPhone Emergency Relay regarding a possible search and rescue needed near a property on Scott Hollow Road in the Town of Liberty. Phone contact could not be made so Viola Fire and Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad were sent for assistance. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with property owners who stated someone had been working in the woods but there was no emergency.

8/9 Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Volden Lane in the Town of Jefferson for a verbal domestic disturbance. One of the people involved left on foot before deputies arrived.

Call Type This Week 2025 Year to Date Alarm Responses 7 363 Animal Related Issues 21 818 Assisting Municipalities 40 1056 Crimes Against People 10 535 Crimes Against Property 10 405 Domestic Crimes 6 101 Fire Responses 38 1584 K9 Calls 2 43 Medical Responses 46 1176 Mental Health Cases 1 126 Missing Person Investigations 1 53 Public Talks 0 75 Safety Escorts 2 141 School Walk Throughs 0 315 Search and Rescues 2 11 Security Checks 117 3899 Serving Legal Documents 11 504 Suspicious Activity 23 535 Threat Investigations 1 44 Traffic Accidents 17 638 Traffic Related Investigations 107 3729 Vehicle Lockouts 8 203 Weapons Investigations 0 8 Unclassified Calls for Service 59 1784 TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE 560 19260 COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS 16 404

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON AN ABOVE CRIME, OR ANY CRIME, CALL THE VERNON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 608-637-8477 OR 1-800-657-6868 OR SUBMIT AN ONLINE TIP AT WWW.P3TIPS.COM