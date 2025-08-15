2025 Hillsboro Tigers

2024 Record: 6-4 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Eric Auel

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 6-3 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Miles Ravenscroft RB/LB Caden Clark RB/LB Tyler Slama TE/LB David Johnson OL/LB Ryan McCoic OL/DL Dane Green OL/DL Jorge Quinonez

Team Preview: If youre looking for a dark horse pick to win the Scenic Bluffs Conference look no further than the Hillsboro Tigers. The Tigers return a lot of size and strength from last year’s team. Caden Clark, David Johnson, Ryan McCoic Dane Green and Jorge Qunonez are all bruisers for the Tigers that bring the boom. Clark was 2nd on the team in tackles with 47 last season. Miles Ravenscroft (12-20-1-95 0tds passing 43-296 3tds rushing) is one of the more athletic QB’s in the conference and is looking to stay healthy and be that much more dangerous this year after suffering a week 1 shoulder injury last year. Caden Clark (125-765 7tds) is a physical fullback that will wear opposing defense out. Hillsboro doesn’t throw the ball much but David Johnson has some sure hands in the passing game for the Tigers. I have Hillsboro going just 4-3 in the conference but don’t be surprised if they win some games theyre not supposed to giving them a shot at a conference championship.

Key to Success: New Care Tigers in the backfield! Joseph Cairns led the team in the offensive and defensive backfields last season. He led the team in tackles defensively and rushing offensively. Hillsboro must find a way to replace his production. Caden Clark and Tyler Slama will help lead the rushing attack and Clark and Dane Green should fill the gaps defensively.

Game to watch: Week 5 Friday September 19th at Royall

Last year’s game was an instant classic comeback for Hillsboro. This year’s matchup could be equally as good and should be a physical game between two teams with a lot of beef upfront.

Hillsboro Tiger games on WRJC Radio: Week 2 at Riverdale Week 5 at Royall Week 6 at home vs New Lisbon & Week 8 at Cashton (NOW92.1FM WRJC.com)

