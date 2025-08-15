As a result of an ongoing Criminal Investigation into allegations of sexual assault to multiple children, Nicole Prutzman, age 39, and James Prutzman, age 46, both of Wautoma, WI were arrested on August 11, 2025 and transported to the Adams County Jail.

Criminal Complaints have been filed and Nicole Prutzman has been charged with Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Two counts of Incest, and Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child. James Prutzman has been charged with Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child, 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child under 16 Years of Age, and Three counts of Incest with Child. Further charges are believed to be updated as the investigation continues.

On August 13, 2025 James and Nicole had their initial appearances in Adams County Circuit Court Branch I, a cash bail for both Nicole and James was set at $50,000 each. At the time of this release, both Nicole and James remain incarcerated in the Adams County Jail.

Due to the gravity of the charges as well as the ongoing investigation, no further details or information will be released at this time.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office.