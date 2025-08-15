A Necedah man stationed at Fort McCoy faces three felony charges for possessing child pornography after investigators discovered hundreds of illegal images and videos linked to his online accounts.

Coady Allen Loy, 36, was charged April 14 in Juneau County court with three counts of possession of child pornography. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Loy is currently free on $7,500 bond after initially being held on $50,000 cash. Court records list addresses at Fort McCoy military base, where he has lived since at least May 2025.

The investigation began March 6 when the Wisconsin Department of Justice received a tip about illegal content showing two young girls. Investigators traced the material to internet accounts registered to Coady Schiltz of Necedah, which they later determined was Loy’s former name.

Court documents show investigators obtained search warrants for two messaging accounts. The accounts contained 699 and 375 files respectively, mostly videos and images.

According to the criminal complaint, Loy used these accounts to communicate with other users about trading illegal material. In messages reviewed by investigators, he discussed access to content involving children, saying he was looking to build “my younger stuff.”

The complaint shows Loy had been traveling between Wisconsin and St. Louis for work. Investigators learned he was scheduled to travel to South Korea for military purposes on April 12, just two days before charges were filed.

As part of his bond conditions, Loy cannot have contact with anyone under 18 years old and was ordered to surrender his passport to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department. He is prohibited from using any internet-capable devices except government-issued computers for work and communication with his attorney. He cannot leave Wisconsin.