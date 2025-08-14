2025 Bangor Cardinals

2024 Record: 8-3 (6-1 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Todd Grant (5th Season 38-10 Record)

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 8-1 (7-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Hayden Massman RB/LB Dylan Mathison RB/LB Sawyer Jacobson RB/LB Gabriel Cropp OL/DL Ethin Jacobson RB/LB Brock Daines

Team Preview: Bangor certainly has holes to fill from last year’s 8-3 team but I believe they have the talent to re-claim the Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship for the first time in a few years. QB Hayden Massman (19-47-4-512yards 5tds) is back to lead the team. Massman is a good athlete capable of having a strong season behinds center. He will need to find a new favorite target to pass to after losing Landon Phillips to graduation. Thousand yard rusher Eli Tucker is gone but Bangor welcomes back Dylan Mathison (97-615 8tds) and Sawyer Jacobson (7-186 2tds) to its backfield. Gabriel Cropp and Ethin Jacobson give them some strength on the offensive line. Cropp led the team in tackles and TFL’s for a loss with 92 and 9 last season and Mathison was the 2nd leading tackler with 89. Hayden Massman led the team in interceptions with 3 last year giving Bangor plenty of experience on the defensive side as well. This isn’t your older brother Bangor Cardinal Football team but they should have enough talent to contend for another Conference Championship.

Key to Success: Mixing things up! Bangor is known for their hard nose rushing attack and that is expected to continue but if Massman can find a target to throw to and keep teams off balance the Cardinals become all the more formidable.

Game to watch: Week 7 Friday October 3rd home vs Cashton

It’s a great rivalry game and the two teams I have as my top 2 contenders in the conference. This should be a great game as always potentially with a lot on the line.

Bangor Cardinal games on WRJC Radio: none at this time

Next Preview: Hillsboro Tigers

