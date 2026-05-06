Baseball

Adams-Friendship 23 Mauston 2 (Jacob Daniels 3×3 for Mauston)

Pittsville 6 Royall 3 (Jason Johnson 2×3 for Royall)

Wautoma 11 Berlin 10

Wisconsin Dells 14 Westfield 1

Reedsburg 11 McFarland 2

Cashton 8 Wauzeka-Steuben 3

Softball

Seneca 13 Hillsboro 9 (Gracie Herritz Homerun 3RBI’s for Hillsboro)

Pittsville 8 Royall 5

Necedah 16 Wonewoc-Center 3 (Sophie Morgan 3RBI’s Sofia Delconte 3RBI’s for Necedah)

Brookwood 25 La Farge 2

Riverdale 11 New Lisbon 1

Tomah 6 La Crosse Logan 0 (Anna Wall 1hitter 19strikeouts for Tomah)

Boys Tennis

West Salem 6 Mauston 1

Tomah 6 La Crosse Aquinas 1

Boys Golf

Johan Wolf recently hit an albatross at the Waushara Country Golf Club. That is 3 under par on a par 5 and is rarer than a whole in 1.