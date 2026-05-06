Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/5
Baseball
Adams-Friendship 23 Mauston 2 (Jacob Daniels 3×3 for Mauston)
Pittsville 6 Royall 3 (Jason Johnson 2×3 for Royall)
Wautoma 11 Berlin 10
Wisconsin Dells 14 Westfield 1
Reedsburg 11 McFarland 2
Cashton 8 Wauzeka-Steuben 3
Softball
Seneca 13 Hillsboro 9 (Gracie Herritz Homerun 3RBI’s for Hillsboro)
Pittsville 8 Royall 5
Necedah 16 Wonewoc-Center 3 (Sophie Morgan 3RBI’s Sofia Delconte 3RBI’s for Necedah)
Brookwood 25 La Farge 2
Riverdale 11 New Lisbon 1
Tomah 6 La Crosse Logan 0 (Anna Wall 1hitter 19strikeouts for Tomah)
Boys Tennis
West Salem 6 Mauston 1
Tomah 6 La Crosse Aquinas 1
Boys Golf
Johan Wolf recently hit an albatross at the Waushara Country Golf Club. That is 3 under par on a par 5 and is rarer than a whole in 1.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2026 at 11:58 AM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
Both comments and pings are currently closed.