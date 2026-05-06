Becker’s Hospital Review released its 2026 list of “Rural hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to know.” Mile Bluff Medical Center’s Dara Bartels was once again part of the prestigious list. According to Becker’s, “The featured leaders are responsible for expanding the services their communities rely on, recruiting the talented caregivers who deliver that care, and investing in facilities via thoughtful renovations and ambitious new construction. These executives wield an ability to manage complexity while genuinely investing in the people and places they serve. Their hospitals’ successes are measured in healthier neighbors, stronger communities, and improved overall patient experience.”

To compile its list, the Becker’s Hospital Review team completed editorial research and accepted nominations. The following is an excerpt from Bartels’ nomination.

Ms. Bartels leads Mile Bluff Medical Center, an independent rural health system serving more than 55,000 residents across eight counties in south-central Wisconsin. She has positioned the organization as a forward-thinking competitor against large academic medical centers in Madison. Ms. Bartels piloted and implemented an AI-powered solution integrated directly into the EHR, saving clinicians more than seven minutes per patient encounter and reclaiming hundreds of administrative hours each month, with impact felt across departments including the emergency department, pharmacy, infusion centers and outpatient clinics. She has overseen the transition to a subscription-based software model and capital improvements that support the medical center’s continuum of life mission, ensuring comprehensive care from birth to end-of-life across acute, rehabilitation and specialized service lines. Under her leadership, the organization received the 2024 Chartis Center for Rural Health “Performance Leadership Award.” Ms. Bartels brings more than 20 years of healthcare finance and executive experience, including prior roles as Mile Bluff’s CFO and leadership positions at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis., and UnityPoint Health in West Des Moines, Iowa.

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