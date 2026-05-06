Augustine “Gus” Charles Helming, age 14, of Tomah, tragically passed away on Friday, May 1, 2026.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Father Ethan Hokamp will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday, May 15, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Tomah High School (Main Gymnasium). Please enter through the Tomah High School doors located off the main parking lot, the same entrance used for athletic and activity events. Additional visitation for Gus will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the family. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.