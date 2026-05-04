Verniece June Wesely passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20 at the age of 98 from natural causes. Verniece was born June 28, 1927 to Lincoln and Lula (Campbell) at home in Arkdale, WI. Two older sisters, Vernell and Wilma gladly welcomed her, and two more sisters, Willetta and Dorothy would join the family in the next few years. Verniece, like her sisters, attended Cottonville School starting at age 4. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1944 at the age of 16.

Shortly after graduation, she moved to Chicago with her older sister’s family, and with special permission due to her young age, began working on the Railroad Retirement Board. During WWII she supported the war effort by going to the USO Club and dancing to Big Band music with soldiers, all while maintaining correspondence with her soldier fella, Robert Rogers Wesely. She and Bob married May 23, 1947. They made their home in Wisconsin for a few years. They mourned the loss of their newborn 1st child, Catherine in 1949 but joyfully welcomed daughter Patti Sue in 1952. The small family moved to California in 1953 where Verniece worked the overnight shift at Hughes Aircraft. Two more children joined the family while in California, Steven Craig (1954) and Terri Lynn (1956). Bob and Verniece lived in California with their children for 8 years but in 1961 decided to move back to Wisconsin. Shortly after moving back, their family was completed with their daughter, Lori Jean, born in 1961. While living in Wisconsin Rapids Bob and his father’s lives were abruptly and violently taken from them. Distraught and grieving terribly, Verniece moved with her children back to California to try to escape the terrible memories. Once there she realized she was lonesome for the love and support of her extended family so she returned to Wisconsin. In 1964 she married Kenneth Walslager, but the marriage ended in divorce.

While raising her children Verniece worked as a bookkeeper and stenographer for businesses including Adams Electric Co-op, Adams County Social Services and Adams County Unified Board. In fact, she worked for over 45 years.

After retirement in 1989 she filled her time babysitting grandchildren, going to polka dances, visiting and helping friends and relatives and traveling. She often drove many people, including her sisters, to doctor appointments. Her love of travel took her to 43 states including Alaska and Hawaii. She traveled to 12 countries across Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Verniece was a woman who lived her life to the fullest. Even into her 90’s she lived independently. Her favorite past-time was dancing, whether it was polkas or doing the jitterbug with her niece, Donna Pease. Many people complimented her on her appearance as she was always smartly dressed. She had a great sense of humor and loved talking with just about anyone. She also enjoyed taking walks alone or with others. Even as she started slowing down she would often visit with other residents to lift their spirits.

Verniece was preceded in death by her parents, Lincoln and Lula Strand, daughter, Cathy, her husband, Bob, her in-laws, Frank and Matilda Wesely, her sisters Vernell (Frankie) Weber, Wilma (Henry) Henriksen, Willetta (Raymond) Tolley, Dorothy (Donnie) Olsen, brother-in-laws, Ken Wesely and Frank Wesely, special niece, Connie Olsen, and great granddaughter, Evelyn Nyirongo.

She is survived by daughter Patti (Gary) Buttner of Adams, Steven (Jane) Wesely of Pittsville, Terri (Ron) Hoerth of Wisconsin Rapids, and Lori (Gary) Thompson of Adams, and grandchildren Shawn and Carrie O’Dell, Brian and Jamie O’Dell, Aubrey Wesely, Mindy and Brandon Price, Christopher and Jenn Wesely, Olivia and Jon Chasteen, Bradley and Kat Wesely, Stephanie Hoerth(special friend, Todd Gass), Chelsea (Daliso) Nyirongo, Alex Thompson (special friend Mindy Schmidt), Autumn (Jon) Colvis, Step grandchildren Melissa Dagnon, Venessa Vaness, Adam Buttner (special friend Kirsty Volkey), 20 great-grandchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, special niece Donna Pease and life-long friend Norma Riese.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Rosebrook and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care of Verniece and Roseberry’s Funeral Home and Crematory for final arrangements. As per Verniece’s wishes there will be no funeral but a celebration of life will be held the afternoon of June 27, 2026 at the VFW in Adams.