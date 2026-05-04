Patricia Ann Robinson (Cass), age 87 of Ontario, WI, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2026, while surrounded by family at the Serenity Home in Tomah, Wisconsin.

Patty, as her friends and family knew her, was born on June 3, 1938 in Ontario, Wisconsin, to the late Claude and Mary (French) Cass. After graduating from Ontario High School in 1956, she worked at the Hillsboro Dime Store. On June 22, 1957, she married Larry Robinson, beginning a marriage that lasted 60 years until his passing. Together, they farmed, while Patty also worked at Mecca Sportswear in Ontario and Kendall.

A lifelong, devoted member of the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, Patty helped shepherd the church’s preschool and kindergarten Sunday School classes for many years.

Patty was known for her quick comebacks and warm hugs. She also had an unapologetic love for Hostess Cupcakes, calico cats, and loud music. When required to play the clarinet as a teen, she made her dissent known by practicing as loudly as possible while standing directly behind her father’s chair as he tried to read his evening newspaper. Her love of loud music never faded, and anyone getting into her car knew to cover their ears or quickly adjust the blaring radio. Her sister Marjorie was well acquainted with Patty’s nightly routine of stomping through her bedroom with the music turned all the way up.

She is survived by her daughter, Leeann (Harvey) Woods of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; her son, Dennie Robinson of Ontario, WI; her granddaughter, Brittny (Joshua) Carter of Grosse Ile, MI; and her great-grandsons, Vaughn and Soren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, dear friends, and her sisters-in-law: Marie (Earl) Robinson, Cheryl (Dean) Robinson, Annette (John) Grover, and Jeanette Fischer.

Patty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry; her parents, Claude and Mary Cass; her sister, Marjorie Cass; her parents-in-law, Lloyd and Dorothy Robinson; and her brothers- and sisters-in-law: George and Eleanor Robinson, Robert and Charlene Sloniker, Earl Robinson, Dean Robinson, and John Grover.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, 11:00 AM, at Grace Haven Church, 114 Church St. Ontario, WI 54651. Pastor Robert Streeter will officiate. Burial will be at Hilltop Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation at the church on Saturday, 10:00 AM until the time of service. The Smith-Nelson-Sonnenburg Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.