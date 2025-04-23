Baseball

Mauston 5 Adams-Friendship 4

Wisconsin Dells 7 Wautoma 2

Nekoosa 4 Westfield 0

Reedsburg 7 Madison Edgewood 2

Hillsboro 16 New Lisbon 2

Wonewoc-Center 3 Necedah 1

Bangor 7 Brookwood 4

Tomah 7 La Crosse Logan 6 (Jackson Steffel Homerun for Tomah)

Royall 10 Cashton 2 (Jackson Bender 3×4 for the Panthers, Ben Crneckiy winning pitcher)

 

Softball

Hillsboro 14 New Lisbon 1 (Michelyn Hanson Homerun for Hillsboro)

Necedah 9 Wonewoc-Center 6 (Ava Kiesling 3×4 4RBI’s for Necedah, Emma Phillips 2×4 3RBI’s for WC)

Royall 2 Cashton 1

Bangor 5 Brookwood 1

Westfield 28 Mauston 0

Wautoma 7 Nekoosa 6

Adams-Friendship 8 Wisconsin Dells 4

Tomah 9 G-E-T 1

De Soto 17 Weston 1

 

Girls Soccer

Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 4 Mauston 2

Amherst 1 Adams-Friendship 0

Reedsburg 6 Baraboo 1

Tomah 1 La Crosse Aquinas 0