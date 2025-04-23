Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/22
Baseball
Mauston 5 Adams-Friendship 4
Wisconsin Dells 7 Wautoma 2
Nekoosa 4 Westfield 0
Reedsburg 7 Madison Edgewood 2
Hillsboro 16 New Lisbon 2
Wonewoc-Center 3 Necedah 1
Bangor 7 Brookwood 4
Tomah 7 La Crosse Logan 6 (Jackson Steffel Homerun for Tomah)
Royall 10 Cashton 2 (Jackson Bender 3×4 for the Panthers, Ben Crneckiy winning pitcher)
Softball
Hillsboro 14 New Lisbon 1 (Michelyn Hanson Homerun for Hillsboro)
Necedah 9 Wonewoc-Center 6 (Ava Kiesling 3×4 4RBI’s for Necedah, Emma Phillips 2×4 3RBI’s for WC)
Royall 2 Cashton 1
Bangor 5 Brookwood 1
Westfield 28 Mauston 0
Wautoma 7 Nekoosa 6
Adams-Friendship 8 Wisconsin Dells 4
Tomah 9 G-E-T 1
De Soto 17 Weston 1
Girls Soccer
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 4 Mauston 2
Amherst 1 Adams-Friendship 0
Reedsburg 6 Baraboo 1
Tomah 1 La Crosse Aquinas 0
