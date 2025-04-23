Great news from Tuesday’s Council meeting! We had the joy of celebrating some amazing members of our city family. We honored Val Nelson, our dedicated Utility Clerk & Zoning Administrator, for her impressive 20 years of service. We also recognized Daron J. Haugh, City Administrator, for his 5 years of committed work with the City, and gave a heartfelt thank you to Barb Hoilien, who retired after serving 20 years as an Election worker. Though Barb has stepped down from election duties, we’re fortunate that she continues to serve our community as Alderwoman Ward 4.

In another highlight, we made a meaningful decision about one of our beloved parks. In a heartwarming tribute to the May family’s generous donation from the 1960s, Kiwanis Park will now be known as May Park. This name change not only honors their lasting legacy but also helps preserve an important piece of our community’s history.