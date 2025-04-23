Mauston, WI
News from Mauston City Council Meeting
Great news from Tuesday’s Council meeting! We had the joy of celebrating some amazing members of our city family. We honored Val Nelson, our dedicated Utility Clerk & Zoning Administrator, for her impressive 20 years of service. We also recognized Daron J. Haugh, City Administrator, for his 5 years of committed work with the City, and gave a heartfelt thank you to Barb Hoilien, who retired after serving 20 years as an Election worker. Though Barb has stepped down from election duties, we’re fortunate that she continues to serve our community as Alderwoman Ward 4.
In another highlight, we made a meaningful decision about one of our beloved parks. In a heartwarming tribute to the May family’s generous donation from the 1960s, Kiwanis Park will now be known as May Park. This name change not only honors their lasting legacy but also helps preserve an important piece of our community’s history.
And mark your calendars! Mayor Teske read a proclamation announcing that Arbor Day will be celebrated this Thursday, April 24, 2025. This special day reminds us all of the importance of trees in our community and our commitment to maintaining our city’s natural beauty. This event kicks off at 10:30am at veteran’s Park.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 12:09 PM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.